The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Cut to Neutral at CL King

CL King cut shares of The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Middleby from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded The Middleby from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.20.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $122.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.03. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.63. The Middleby has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $128.48.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.32. The Middleby had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $634.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Middleby will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 1.9% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 9.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 2.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

