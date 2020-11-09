The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Hits New 1-Year High at $149.03

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $149.03 and last traded at $147.00, with a volume of 3750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.23.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $355.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.67, for a total value of $5,001,154.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,008 shares in the company, valued at $43,800,831.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

