The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 88,211 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of The Progressive worth $61,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PGR opened at $97.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.23 and its 200 day moving average is $86.61. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $317,414.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,227,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,928 shares of company stock worth $8,017,393 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded The Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

