Thunder Token (TT) Price Tops $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 9th. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global, Bilaxy and Huobi Korea. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $27.01 million and $4.57 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00024149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00364874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.54 or 0.03410266 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00027988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00022797 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit, Huobi Global, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

