Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMTNF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $76.00 to $88.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

TMTNF stock opened at $65.85 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.65.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

