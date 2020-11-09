Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Releases Earnings Results

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Triple-S Management updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.25-3.35 EPS.

NYSE GTS opened at $22.21 on Monday. Triple-S Management has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

GTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Triple-S Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

