Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,631 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $16,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,097.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $42.99 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

In other news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

