Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,918 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Truist Financial worth $33,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 164.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $51,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 1,097.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $65,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Shares of TFC opened at $42.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

