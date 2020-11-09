Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 147,149 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.19% of Twitter worth $67,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Twitter by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 288,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at $344,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at $445,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at $316,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Twitter from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $299,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $1,097,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,428 shares of company stock valued at $4,390,370 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $43.60 on Monday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

