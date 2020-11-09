Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Tyson Foods worth $19,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $57.33 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.73.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

