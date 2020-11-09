Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price boosted by analysts at DA Davidson from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.94.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $49.06 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.31.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,135,523.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $207,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,185,401,000 after buying an additional 24,836,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,204,243,000 after buying an additional 18,075,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,059,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,680,165,000 after buying an additional 6,577,482 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,402,875,000 after buying an additional 13,963,363 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 17,609,096 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $547,290,000 after buying an additional 6,324,212 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

