Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Given Sell Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their sell rating on shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a sell rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.75.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $245.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.39 and a 200-day moving average of $176.63. Ubiquiti has a one year low of $110.01 and a one year high of $245.78. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.02. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.61% and a negative return on equity of 131.03%. The company had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.74, for a total value of $256,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 1.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

