UBS Group Raises QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $125.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, 140166 increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.08.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $145.01 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $148.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.09. The company has a market capitalization of $163.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,964.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,741 shares of company stock worth $4,940,651. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,501,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845,242 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 380.4% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $255,913,000 after buying an additional 2,221,716 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $869,773,000 after buying an additional 1,870,075 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 216.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,571,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $143,354,000 after buying an additional 1,075,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $88,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.