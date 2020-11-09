Udg Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Udg Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Udg Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS:UDHCF opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. Udg Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

