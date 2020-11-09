Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Raised to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

UNICY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unicharm from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unicharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Get Unicharm alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UNICY opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51 and a beta of 0.08. Unicharm has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47.

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, wet tissues, and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.