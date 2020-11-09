United Insurance’s (UIHC) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their sell rating on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded United Insurance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Insurance from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Insurance presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ UIHC opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38. United Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.95). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. On average, analysts expect that United Insurance will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Insurance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 45,294 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in United Insurance by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 622,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in United Insurance by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in United Insurance by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 247,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 83,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Insurance by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 224,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares in the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

