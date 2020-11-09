UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $380.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous price target of $361.00. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.

UNH has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.68.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $347.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $360.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.86 and a 200-day moving average of $304.51. The company has a market capitalization of $329.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Insiders have sold a total of 135,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,372,099 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 2,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

