USD Coin (USDC) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00006402 BTC on major exchanges including Korbit, Coinbase Pro, OKEx and Poloniex. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $2.86 billion and $552.79 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.75 or 0.02904663 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00032961 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 2,870,823,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,858,205,538 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, SouthXchange, Korbit, FCoin, CoinEx, Hotbit, Kucoin, Crex24, LATOKEN, Coinsuper, Coinbase Pro, OKEx and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

