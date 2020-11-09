ValuEngine Downgrades Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $23.58 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,043.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,142,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,546,000 after buying an additional 67,945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,024.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,181 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 19,297 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 123,774 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 147.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 32,448 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

