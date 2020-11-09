Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,032 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $60,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 72,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 36,354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $96.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.88 and a 200 day moving average of $94.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

