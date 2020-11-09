Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,032 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $60,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,407,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,764,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,825.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,738,000 after acquiring an additional 245,999 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 72,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 36,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,337.1% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $96.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.