Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 552,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,038 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $94,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,779 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,705,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,164,000 after buying an additional 1,087,783 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,012,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,645,000 after buying an additional 49,253 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% during the second quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,874,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,089,000 after buying an additional 2,442,525 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,167,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,745,000 after buying an additional 114,426 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $187.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.75. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

