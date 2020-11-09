Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $39.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

