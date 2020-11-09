Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $75,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,405,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,850 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 273.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,179,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,444 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,478,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,009,809,000 after purchasing an additional 726,720 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 247.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 643,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,251,000 after purchasing an additional 457,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,162,804 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,705,000 after purchasing an additional 445,157 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.14.

In related news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,245.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $222.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.11 and a 52-week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

