VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Achieves Market Cap of $17.42 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00002253 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $17.42 million and $1.04 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00024149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00364874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.54 or 0.03410266 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00027988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00022797 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

VIDT Datalink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

