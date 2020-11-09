Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.5% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,344,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after buying an additional 2,819,598 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after buying an additional 862,914 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Visa by 38.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $464,786,000 after buying an additional 665,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,052,559,000 after buying an additional 660,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $198.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.48. The stock has a market cap of $385.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

