Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,662 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,263 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 23.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.7% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 26,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 16.5% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 27,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.3% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V opened at $198.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $385.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.