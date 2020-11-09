Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,573 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $109,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $122.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $2,775,191.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,593,359.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $1,108,774.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

