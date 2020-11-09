Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,438 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Watsco were worth $59,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 11.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,052,000 after buying an additional 129,706 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 3.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Watsco by 8.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

NYSE:WSO opened at $242.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $249.30.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.