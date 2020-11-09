Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Black Knight (BKI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Black Knight (NYSE: BKI):

10/26/2020 – Black Knight was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. "

10/20/2020 – Black Knight was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/20/2020 – Black Knight had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2020 – Black Knight was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Black Knight was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/13/2020 – Black Knight was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2020 – Black Knight was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/5/2020 – Black Knight was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2020 – Black Knight is now covered by analysts at KCG Holdings, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2020 – Black Knight is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2020 – Black Knight is now covered by analysts at Knight Equity. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

BKI stock opened at $94.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.41, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 52,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $4,410,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 81.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 388.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 47.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Black Knight in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 18.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

