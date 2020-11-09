Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $61.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FATE. BidaskClub raised Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Fate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.93.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $51.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.35. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.64% and a negative net margin of 881.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $1,467,249.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after acquiring an additional 142,207 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,275,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,043,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after acquiring an additional 298,727 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.