WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) PT Raised to $22.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $20.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $417.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.24 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Miner sold 35,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $616,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,986. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 52,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $934,332.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,115,656 shares in the company, valued at $37,806,772.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 207,320 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,568. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at $40,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

