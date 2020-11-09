Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

WWW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.36.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

NYSE:WWW opened at $27.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.66 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $282,964.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,780.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $47,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $356,637.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,756 shares of company stock worth $464,947. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.