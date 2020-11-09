Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of Xcel Energy worth $31,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

NYSE:XEL opened at $73.31 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.98.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,167.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Argus cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.