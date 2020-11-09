Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Coverage Initiated at National Bank Financial

Research analysts at National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

XEBEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.15.

Shares of XEBEF stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $4.33.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

