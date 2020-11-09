XMax (XMX) Market Cap Reaches $3.13 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. During the last week, XMax has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One XMax token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Graviex, Coinrail and ABCC. XMax has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and $1.67 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XMax alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00024090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00370254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $534.40 or 0.03420951 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00027956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00022800 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMX is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,052,637,419 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, CryptoBridge, Hotbit, Coinrail, ABCC, Graviex, FCoin, DDEX and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.