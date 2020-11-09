XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on XPO. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Cowen raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $96.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 117.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.13. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 233.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 21.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.