XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XPO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $96.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.56, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.13. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $104.88.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 391.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 36.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

