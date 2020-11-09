Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yeti from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Yeti from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Yeti from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Yeti from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Yeti from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE YETI opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Yeti has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $62.72. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average is $42.23.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. Yeti had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Yeti’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yeti will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $505,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 15,710 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $763,348.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,204 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,404 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Yeti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yeti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yeti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Yeti in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Yeti by 27.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

