Zacks: Analysts Expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.03). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shift4 Payments.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.15 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $54.50 on Friday. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $62.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.