Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. Safe Bulkers posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

SB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Safe Bulkers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.23.

NYSE SB opened at $0.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 32,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 14,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

