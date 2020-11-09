Zano (ZANO) Market Capitalization Tops $4.95 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One Zano coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00003058 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a total market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $29,016.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00081061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00181952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00028175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.33 or 0.01051940 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,401,291 coins and its circulating supply is 10,371,791 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

