Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Reduced by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 0.7% of Pitcairn Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $1,654,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,566.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,947 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS opened at $169.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Gabelli cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.64.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

