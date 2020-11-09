Zuflo Coin (ZFL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,694.00

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded down 30% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Zuflo Coin has a total market cap of $145,400.32 and approximately $3,694.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zuflo Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zuflo Coin has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00081061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00181952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00028175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.33 or 0.01051940 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000518 BTC.

About Zuflo Coin

Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 tokens. The official message board for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com/blog . Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com

Zuflo Coin Token Trading

Zuflo Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zuflo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zuflo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

