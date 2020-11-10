$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.36. Investar posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Investar.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ISTR shares. ValuEngine cut Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Investar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $160.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.65. Investar has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 14.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Investar by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Investar by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investar (ISTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.