$0.32 EPS Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.36. Investar reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Investar.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISTR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

ISTR opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $160.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.65. Investar has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $26.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Investar by 442.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investar by 10.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Investar by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investar (ISTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.