-$0.33 EPS Expected for Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Centogene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Centogene posted earnings per share of ($14.45) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Centogene will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNTG. Kempen & Co began coverage on Centogene in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Centogene in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Centogene by 135.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 242,941 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Centogene in the 3rd quarter worth $827,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centogene in the 2nd quarter worth $1,352,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Centogene in the 1st quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Centogene by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.03 million and a PE ratio of -7.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

