-$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will report earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.44). Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($1.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jounce Therapeutics.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36).

Several brokerages recently commented on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In related news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,366.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Gayle Duncan sold 10,000 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,110 shares of company stock valued at $176,378 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 418,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 44.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.