1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Trading Down 8.7% on Insider Selling

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $19.28 and last traded at $19.30. 1,514,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 768,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

Specifically, Chairman James F. Mccann sold 694,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $19,909,486.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 733,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,012,712.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 65,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $1,715,032.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 943,928 shares of company stock valued at $26,675,970 in the last three months. 51.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.86 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 4.07%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 316.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 525,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 399,319 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 100.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 665,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 333,087 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 349.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 260,637 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 159.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 256,055 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,004,000. 42.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

