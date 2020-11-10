100 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 500.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Securities initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. 140166 upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.92.

NYSE BABA opened at $290.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.03.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

